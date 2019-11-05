‘Poor programming’ earns Gauteng schools system a giant F

An influential governing body association has blamed the chaos around 2020’s placement of Grade 1 and 8 pupils at Gauteng schools on the programming of the online application system and the dire shortage of schools.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi insists “we do not have a problem of a system, we have a problem of preference”, but the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools begs to differ.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT