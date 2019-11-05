South Africa

Pretoria residents ask court to order removal of refugees

05 November 2019 - 15:48 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Refugees, asylum seekers and migrants camp outside the UNHCR office in Pretoria. The makeshift camp has been there for over four weeks.
Refugees, asylum seekers and migrants camp outside the UNHCR office in Pretoria. The makeshift camp has been there for over four weeks.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Pretoria residents want the high court to remove refugees from their residential areas.

An urgent application by residents of Brooklyn and Waterkloof against the hundreds of refugees camping outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) is set for further argument on Wednesday.

Represented by the Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association and Waterkloof Homeowners Association, the residents approached the Pretoria high court to have the refugees removed.

UNHCR 'cannot' relocate foreign nationals demanding to leave SA — report

Evacuation of foreign nationals demanding to leave SA is “not an option on the table”, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ...
News
2 days ago

As the refugees beg the commission to send them to other countries, the residents are complaining that they are causing a nuisance by defecating, urinating and undressing in the public space.

Among their concerns are that the refugees are causing unpleasant and offensive smells, dumping, making fires and committing other acts that could detrimentally affect the health of the residents.

Nanette Kabemba bathes her son next to their tent set up outside the UNHCR office in Pretoria.
Nanette Kabemba bathes her son next to their tent set up outside the UNHCR office in Pretoria.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The matter was argued partially on Tuesday. The final arguments are expected to be heard on Wednesday before a judgment is passed.

John Kashalo, who has lived in SA since 2008, fled to Pretoria three weeks ago after he was attacked in his Bloemfontein hair salon.

"They pulled me into the street, put a tyre over my neck, poured petrol on me and were trying to set me alight when a man with a gun chased them off," he told the Sunday Times.

"I can't go back to my home in the Congo, but I can't live here any more either. I want to live somewhere where my family and I are safe."

On October 9, the UNHCR said in a statement that it acknowledged the issues being raised by the refugees - including employment and self-reliance, documentation and personal security concerns.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is working closely with SA authorities to continue providing protection through the issuance of appropriate identity documentation to facilitate access to health care, education and employment opportunities for all refugees and asylum seekers.”

READ MORE:

Court action looms as xenophobic fallout hits posh suburb

The hundreds of refugees who set up a makeshift camp in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR's) office in Brooklyn, Pretoria, want ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘We will live in the desert rather than SA’: Foreigners speak out after clash with police

A group of foreigners has set up camp at St George’s Cathedral in central Cape Town, after violent clashes with police on October 30 2019. They say ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News
  5. #FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won South Africa

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X