Pretoria residents ask court to order removal of refugees

The matter was argued partially on Tuesday. The final arguments are expected to be heard on Wednesday before a judgment is passed.

John Kashalo, who has lived in SA since 2008, fled to Pretoria three weeks ago after he was attacked in his Bloemfontein hair salon.

"They pulled me into the street, put a tyre over my neck, poured petrol on me and were trying to set me alight when a man with a gun chased them off," he told the Sunday Times.

"I can't go back to my home in the Congo, but I can't live here any more either. I want to live somewhere where my family and I are safe."

On October 9, the UNHCR said in a statement that it acknowledged the issues being raised by the refugees - including employment and self-reliance, documentation and personal security concerns.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is working closely with SA authorities to continue providing protection through the issuance of appropriate identity documentation to facilitate access to health care, education and employment opportunities for all refugees and asylum seekers.”