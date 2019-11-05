South Africa

Security guard shot in robbery at Diepsloot shopping centre

05 November 2019 - 15:03 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A security guard was shot during a robbery at a shopping centre in Diepsloot on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A security guard is in a critical condition after being shot at a shopping centre in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

"On Tuesday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping centre off Ubuntu Drive in Diepsloot West," said Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

The 32-year-old security guard was shot in what was alleged by members of the public to have been a robbery.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that the patient was in a critical condition, with two gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and pelvic region," added Herbst.

The guard was treated on scene and stabilised before being airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

