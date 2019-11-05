Three trucks torched on N3 in Gauteng, drivers missing

Three trucks were torched minutes apart on the N3 northbound in Gauteng on Sunday evening.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said they responded just after 10pm, when the first truck was set alight, close to the Barry Marais off-ramp in Vosloorus.

“While busy with the fire suppression, there was another truck that was torched about 200m away. We had to call for backup.

“While the backup was still on its way, a third truck was torched on the same highway,” Ntladi said.

The vehicles were carrying poles, heavy drums containing metal, wood and plastic materials.

“It seems like it was deliberate, by whom we don’t know. It was dark and we couldn’t find the drivers on the scene,” he said.

Traffic was heavily backed up on the highway and the road was only reopened on Monday afternoon.