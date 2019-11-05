South Africa

Three trucks torched on N3 in Gauteng, drivers missing

05 November 2019 - 08:13 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The trucks were torched close to the Barry Marais off-ramp in Vosloorus.
Image: Suburban Control Centre via Facebook

Three trucks were torched minutes apart on the N3 northbound in Gauteng on Sunday evening.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said they responded just after 10pm, when the first truck was set alight, close to the Barry Marais off-ramp in Vosloorus.

“While busy with the fire suppression, there was another truck that was torched about 200m away. We had to call for backup.

“While the backup was still on its way, a third truck was torched on the same highway,” Ntladi said.

The vehicles were carrying poles, heavy drums containing metal, wood and plastic materials.

“It seems like it was deliberate, by whom we don’t know. It was dark and we couldn’t find the drivers on the scene,” he said.

Traffic was heavily backed up on the highway and the road was only reopened on Monday afternoon.

Ronias Tavenga, a Zimbabwean truck driver, was the victim of a petrol bombing in April 2019. The devastating burns have left Tavenga crippled. He is one of many who have been drastically affected by ongoing violence in the transportation sector.

