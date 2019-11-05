UKZN student accused of torching 'zombie' roommate will undergo psychiatric evaluation in 2020

The court heard that Nzimande would begin his psychiatric evaluation at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on June 24 next year.

This after the court had previously revealed that a report from the district surgeon stated that Nzimande was unable to stand trial and required a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

Nzimande, wearing a navy blue hoodie and maintaining his outspoken nature, claimed his family had acquired the services of a new lawyer. Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson said she had no knowledge of this, and his family were not present in court to confirm the claims.

Robinson provisionally postponed the matter to December 3.

Nzimade when asked when he could consult with his legal team and whether he would be able to apply for bail on that day.

Robison said arrangements would be made to have his legal representatives meet with him at Westville prison, and he would be afforded the opportunity to apply for bail based on this consultation.

A video circulated on social media soon after Nzimande's arrest shows him in the university's risk management services office telling security officers that Zondi died because he was a “zombie” and involved in witchcraft.