South Africa

UKZN student accused of torching 'zombie' roommate will undergo psychiatric evaluation in 2020

05 November 2019 - 11:04 By Orrin Singh and Nhlanhla Mabaso
Khayelihle Nzimande, accused of murdering his roommate and setting his remains alight, will undergo psychiatric evaluation next year.
Khayelihle Nzimande, accused of murdering his roommate and setting his remains alight, will undergo psychiatric evaluation next year.
Image: Sandile Ngcobo

Khayelihle Nzimande, the University of KwaZulu-Natal student accused of murdering his  roommate and setting his remains alight, will undergo psychiatric evaluation in 2020.

This was revealed in the Pinetown magistrate's court when Nzimande appeared via video-link from Westville prison on Tuesday.

Nzimande, who is undergoing psychiatric observation, is charged with the murder of BCom student Simukelo Zondi, whose burnt remains were discovered in a bush at the university's Westville campus on October 12.

UKZN student accused of torching 'zombie' roommate will undergo psychiatric evaluation

Khayelihle Nzimande, the University of KwaZulu-Natal student accused of killing a fellow student, has been temporarily deemed unfit to stand trial.
News
2 weeks ago

The court heard that Nzimande would begin his psychiatric evaluation at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on June 24 next year.

This after the court had previously revealed that a report from the district surgeon stated that Nzimande was unable to stand trial and required a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

Nzimande, wearing a navy blue hoodie and maintaining his outspoken nature, claimed his family had acquired the services of a new lawyer. Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson said she had no knowledge of this, and his family were not present in court to confirm the claims.

Robinson provisionally postponed the matter to December 3.

Nzimade when asked when he could consult with his legal team and whether he would be able to apply for bail on that day.  

Robison said arrangements would be made to have his legal representatives meet with him at Westville prison, and he would be afforded the opportunity to apply for bail based on this consultation.

A video circulated on social media soon after Nzimande's arrest shows him in the  university's risk management services office telling security officers that Zondi died because he was a “zombie” and involved in witchcraft.

UKZN student killed for being a 'zombie' is laid to rest

Slain University of KwaZulu-Natal student Simukelo Zondi - who was allegedly murdered by his roommate - was laid to rest on Saturday
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie'

A University of KwaZulu-Natal student Khanyile Nzimande told a magistrate in the Pinetown Magistrate's court, where he appeared for allegedly killing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Body of UKZN student found burnt, allegedly by roommate

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has identified a student whose body was found burning in a bush on Saturday morning as 24-year-old Samkelo Zondi.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X