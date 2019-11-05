You're climate criminals, Extinction Rebellion activists tell oil week delegates

Pools of “oil” and “blood” greeted delegates at the start of Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday.

It was the first of a series of non-violent protests planned by climate-change activists Extinction Rebellion, and coincided with the opening of the conference by minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

The protesters threw fake oil and fake blood at the pedestrian and vehicle entrances of the Cape Town International Convention Centre, and displayed a banner accusing delegates of being “climate criminals”.

Extinction Rebellion Cape Town is part of a global network demanding the declaration of a climate emergency. It called on Mantashe and Western Cape premier Alan Winde, also due to speak on Tuesday, “to make an open statement at the Africa Oil Week declaring a climate emergency and withdrawing any support to climate criminals who are complicit in the demise of our planet”.