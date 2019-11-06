Bid to remove refugees near UNHCR offices in Pretoria delayed yet again

A bid by residents, who want the high court in Pretoria to order the removal of refugees from their residential areas, will continue to be heard for a third day on Thursday.

Judge Natvarlal Ranchod stood the matter down on Wednesday after a number of respondents in the matter, including the police and home affairs ministers, sought to oppose the application by the Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association and Waterkloof Homeowners Association.

When the urgent application by the associations was first heard on Tuesday, lawyers for the ministers said they would abide by the decision of the court.

Ranchod then gave the parties until Wednesday to agree on a draft court order to suit the associations' demands, which included that the court order the removal of refugees camped outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) offices in Pretoria.

The parties spent part of Tuesday negotiating the order, but failed to reach an agreement.

The refugees, who have camped outside the UNHCR offices from October 7, pleading that they be sent to other countries, were not represented in proceedings before court.

The associations are complaining about the behaviour of the refugees, whom they accuse of causing a nuisance by defecating, urinating and undressing in public.