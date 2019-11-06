D-day approaches for community radio stations fearing the axe

Ngwepe added that the NCRF could take decisions it disagreed with under legal review, and if it felt the law was incorrect, it should approach lawmakers to amend the legislation.

Pusoyabone said Icasa and the NCRF interpreted the law differently, adding that he believed the exclusion of community radio from the legislation was an oversight.

“I believe that it was just a mistake. I do not think that any legislators want to exclude community radio,” he said.

The NCRF had hoped to persuade Icasa to grant extensions to the stations it intends to shut down, but this was unsuccessful. “The main thing for us was the deadline extension, and we didn't get that. But at least we were able to get the other things to cooperate on,” said Pusoyabone.

Icasa agreed to allow the NCRF to submit proof that stations did apply on time for proper relicensing. Icasa would also create a calendar of licences due for renewal, which it would release to the NCRF.

Pusoyabone welcomed this. “We need to know how to assist those radio stations to submit their applications on time and avoid a repeat of this situation,” he said.

He said he expected that Icasa’s “invitation to apply” process would not take too long.

“It will be handled swiftly so that the communities can have their platforms again. We are happy that those communities shouldn't wait too long to be relicensed.”

A meeting of stakeholders in the community radio sector has been called for Thursday. It will be convened by minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who have expressed concern over the possible loss of community stations.