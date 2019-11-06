Four life sentences for Durban man who killed his children

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Sharmain Balton sentenced Durban father Sibusiso Mpungose to four terms of life imprisonment for murdering his children.

In a packed courtroom, Mpungose was emotionless as Balton announced the sentence. He pleaded guilty to killing his step daughter Ayakha Jiyane as well as his children, Kuhlekonke, 4, Siphesihle, 10, and Khwezi, 6, in September.

Kuhlekonke, Khwezi and Siphesihle were found hanging at their Wyebank home by their mother Xolisile while Ayakha, 17, was found near a bushy area in New Germany.

This is a developing story.