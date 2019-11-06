South Africa

Four life sentences for Durban man who killed his children

06 November 2019 - 11:57 By Lwandile Bhengu
Wyebank father Sbu Mpungose was handed down four life sentences in the Pietermaritzburg High court on Wednesday
Image: Lwandile Bhengu

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Sharmain Balton sentenced Durban father Sibusiso Mpungose to four terms of life imprisonment for murdering his children.

In a packed courtroom, Mpungose was emotionless as Balton announced the sentence. He pleaded guilty to killing his step daughter Ayakha Jiyane as well as his children, Kuhlekonke, 4, Siphesihle, 10, and Khwezi, 6, in September.

Kuhlekonke, Khwezi and Siphesihle were found hanging at their Wyebank home by their mother Xolisile while Ayakha, 17, was found near a bushy area in New Germany.

This is a developing story.

