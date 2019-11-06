'Give her to us,' shout people as nanny appears in court for death of toddler

A Daveyton nanny arrested after the death of a toddler she was paid to care for and protect appeared in court on Wednesday after spending three weeks behind bars.

Mannana Tsabane, 39, made a brief appearance in the Benoni magistrate’s court where the gallery was packed with relatives of murdered toddler Langelihle Mnguni.

Tsabane, wearing a fur coat, maintained her composure as she sat with folded arms.

Behind her sat Langelihle’s mother, Lerato Mnguni, who wept during proceedings, holding the hand of her partner Sihle Tshabalala.

The prosecution team said that profiling of Tsabane was complete. Prosecutor Tebogo Maimela requested a postponement to November 8 for the formal bail application. Until then, she will remain in custody.