South Africa

'Give her to us,' shout people as nanny appears in court for death of toddler

06 November 2019 - 12:07 By Naledi Shange
Mannana Tsabane in the dock at the Benoni magistrate's court on Wednesday, November 6 2019. Behind her are the parents of Langelihle Mnguni.
Mannana Tsabane in the dock at the Benoni magistrate's court on Wednesday, November 6 2019. Behind her are the parents of Langelihle Mnguni.
Image: Naledi Shange

A Daveyton nanny arrested after the death of a toddler she was paid to care for and protect appeared in court on Wednesday after spending three weeks behind bars.

Mannana Tsabane, 39, made a brief appearance in the Benoni magistrate’s court where the gallery was packed with relatives of murdered toddler Langelihle Mnguni.

Tsabane, wearing a fur coat, maintained her composure as she sat with folded arms.

Behind her sat Langelihle’s mother, Lerato Mnguni, who wept during proceedings, holding the hand of her partner Sihle Tshabalala.

The prosecution team said that profiling of Tsabane was complete. Prosecutor Tebogo Maimela requested a postponement to November 8 for the formal bail application. Until then, she will remain in custody.

Daveyton mom comes face to face with her toddler's alleged killer

For the first time since her child’s lifeless body was found, Lerato Mnguni on Monday looked into the eyes of the nanny accused of killing him.
News
1 week ago

Magistrate Vusimuzi Mweli granted the postponement.

Outside court, tempers flared as community members gathered in support of the grieving family.

“Give her to us,” shouted some of them. Others carried placards, calling for bail to not be granted.

Tsabane had cared for Langelihle since he was two-months-old.

He was 19-months-old when he was allegedly suffocated and strangled to death. His neck was fractured.

On the day he died, October 28, Tsabane allegedly told the family she and the child were attacked by intruders. She said they made off with the child.

The little boy was, however, found dead in a storeroom at home several hours later.

Tsabane was arrested and charged with murder.

MORE

'Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child': mourners tell toddler's mother

“Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child. Your purpose was to hire someone to look after your child, not kill him.”
News
1 week ago

Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death

A 28-year-old mother from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni is desperate for answers after the woman she hired to care for her 20-month-old son was arrested, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. #FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News
  5. UFS student found dead in flat by roommate South Africa

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X