If you get fit, the country's economy will too - study

If at least 20% of adults in South Africa become physically active over the next 30 years, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) would increase.

This is according to a new study, titled "The economic benefits of a more physically active population”, which provides insight into the economic benefits of physical activity. The study highlights the importance of exercise in improving wellbeing, productivity and ultimately the GDP.

Research was conducted in 22 countries across five continents. The results are set to be released on Wednesday.

"If we ensure that all inactive people reach the minimum WHO [World Health Organisation] level of 600 metabolic equivalents (METs) a week, GDP increases," the study found.