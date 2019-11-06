IN QUOTES | AfriForum: Senzo Meyiwa shouldn't have lost his life

Lobby group AfriForum announced on Monday that it has appointed advocate Gerrie Nel to investigate the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in 2014.

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said the group was approached by the Meyiwa family to help them with the case, and is hoping to expose the criminal justice system for all its failures to ensure justice for victims of murder.

Here's his address in five quotes:

Senzo should be here

“As a country at the moment we are in celebration mode, but in this we should also remember those that should have been here to celebrate with us, people who lost their lives to murder. Senzo Meyiwa shouldn't have lost his life.”