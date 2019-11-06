South Africa

IRR wants public protector to probe 'maladministration' in Gauteng schools

06 November 2019 - 17:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
MEC Panyaza Lesufi and the Gauteng education department will be investigated by the public protector, if the IRR gets its way.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi and the Gauteng education department will be investigated by the public protector, if the IRR gets its way.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has approached the office of the public protector to investigate allegations of maladministration in the Gauteng education department.

“The IRR team, led by campaigns co-ordinator Hermann Pretorius, handed over its complaint to the public protector at the institution’s offices in Johannesburg,” said the organisation in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The institute said it wanted the public protector to look into three elements as part of the investigation.

“The first relates to the launch of a website aimed at providing access to 'new online curriculum lessons'. The quality of the website, which ostensibly took six years to develop, has been questioned. An analysis of the website by members of the public found several shortcomings, indicating substandard development and creating a strong suspicion of inefficient expenditure and maladministration of resources,” it said.

Panyaza Lesufi says every child will have a school

About 34,000 schoolkids in Gauteng have not yet been placed in their schools of choice, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

The IRR said it was also concerned about maladministration relating to the alleged R1.2bn of irregular expenditure by MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s office.

"MEC Lesufi sought to explain reports on this vast amount by posting photographs of what seem to be governmental expenditure reports, but these photographs are astoundingly insufficient in explaining away the complexities of this matter of irregular expenditure," said the institute.

“Citizens deserve a thorough investigation into the allegations of irregular expenditure by the Gauteng department of education - even if Mr Lesufi is right in his laid-back defence that the more accurate figure of his department’s irregular expenditure in 2018/2019 was in the hundreds of millions of rands and not over a billion.” 

The IRR also wants public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to look into the department’s placement system, which it says has been functioning “inadequately” since its inception in 2016.

“The IRR is concerned that the continued maladministration of education in Gauteng, South Africa’s richest province and the heart of the country’s economy, will severely affect the life chances of the province’s children,” it added.

READ MORE:

‘Poor programming’ earns Gauteng schools system a giant F

An influential governing body association has blamed the chaos around 2020’s placement of Grade 1 and 8 pupils at Gauteng schools on the programming ...
News
1 day ago

'Good schools' in Gauteng reached capacity on first day of placement

As thousands of parents grapple with uncertainty over school placements of Grade 1 and 8 pupils, the department of education has released the names ...
News
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: Hermann Pretorius

Hermann Pretorius describes himself as an analyst for the Institute of  Race Relations. His idea of analysing leadership dynamics in the DA is to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  4. #FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X