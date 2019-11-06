Minister held liable for prison warder who sexually assaulted co-worker

The high court in Cape Town has found that the Minister of Correctional Services is vicariously responsible for the actions of a corrections officer who sexually assaulted his colleague 10 years ago.

On February 9 2009, Adam Stryers, who was a centre co-ordinator for corrections at Dwarsrivier Corrections Centre, was in the centre's office with the woman, a social worker, who had come to collect a key to the room where the computer modem was stored.

Stryers told the woman that he had dreamt about her as a man dreamt about a woman.

Uncomfortable, she got up to leave. However, Stryers came around from behind his desk and stood between her and the door.

As she tried to pass, he grabbed her with both arms around her waist, pinning down her arms and putting his hands on her bottom.

Stryers kissed her, trying to force his tongue into her mouth, at the same time pushing his lower body against her. She managed to wriggle free and fled in the direction of her office.

The woman, who travelled with Stryers to work every day using the prison vehicle, reported the incident on January 13 2009.

In addition to internal disciplinary proceedings, Stryers was subsequently convicted in the magistrate’s court in April 2011 on one count of sexual assault and sentenced to a fine of R600 or 12 days' imprisonment.