'No justification for this macabre celebration': Guy Fawkes takes its toll in Cape Town

Guy Fawkes "celebrations" saw more than 300 disturbance complaints being logged and youngsters allegedly throwing stones and paint at vehicles in Cape Town.

City authorities reported a spate of incidents directly linked to Guy Fawkes on Tuesday evening - after adopting a no tolerance policy on setting off fireworks in conjunction with the SPCA.

No sites in the city were allocated for discharging fireworks as had been the case in previous years.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said law enforcement staff and the city's public emergency communication centre were kept busy all night fielding 345 complaints about fireworks being set off.

"Metro police officers confiscated fireworks at three locations ... while their law enforcement counterparts confiscated items in Atlantis, Big Bay and Athlone. Officers issued Section 56 notices for selling and storing fireworks without a certificate," he said