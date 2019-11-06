South Africa

Police nab 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers near Cape Town

06 November 2019 - 20:31 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrests of 11 alleged CIT heist gang members.
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrests of 11 alleged CIT heist gang members.
Image: Phill Magakoe

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended law enforcement agencies for the arrest of 11 alleged cash-in-transit robbers.

The alleged robbers were arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday in a joint operation.

"Two groups of people were intercepted while travelling in two vehicles on the N1, near Paarl, towards Cape Town," said the police in a statement.

"In the first incident, just before 4pm, the team intercepted a sedan wherein three suspects were arrested.

"A short while later, the second team tried to intercept a Quantum minibus, which resulted in a shootout. Subsequently, three suspects were fatally wounded, two were injured and three others were arrested."

Three killed as cash-in-transit suspects in taxi open fire on police

A shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers travelling in a taxi left three people dead and eight arrested outside Cape Town.
News
10 hours ago

Sitole applauded the swift apprehension of the suspects.

“The alertness and quick [work] of the intelligence received by the team is indicative of the inroads we are making with regards to the implementation of the multidisciplinary approach we are taking to fight serious and violent crimes, such as cash-in-transit robberies,” he said.

READ MORE:

Man killed, two on the run after shootout with Cape Town cops

A man was killed in a shootout with police on Beach Road in Muizenberg, Cape Town, in the early hours of Monday.
News
1 week ago

TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house

Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole was himself a victim of crime when two TVs were stolen from his house last Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  4. #FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X