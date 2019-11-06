Three killed as cash-in-transit suspects in taxi open fire on police
A shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers travelling in a taxi left three people dead and eight arrested outside Cape Town.
The Hawks, in conjunction with specialised law enforcement agencies, intercepted a taxi heading towards Cape Town on the N1 from Paarl on Tuesday afternoon.
The taxi was transporting suspects allegedly involved in multiple cash-in-transit heists in the Eastern Cape.
"The occupants of the taxi allegedly fired at the team and the police returned fire," said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.
Six suspects were arrested unharmed and two were injured. Three others were killed.
#shootout Yesterday's shootout in which three suspects involved in CIT robberies were killed by members of Special Task Force. On N1 near Hugenote tunnel in Paarl. Pictures supplied. @BOSBEER2006 @Abramjee @News24 @crimeairnetwork @crimewatch202 @SAPoliceService @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/hPdTdMsNtg— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) November 6, 2019
An undisclosed amount of money was seized, and the remaining suspects face charges of attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen property.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the fatal shooting of the three suspects.