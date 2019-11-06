South Africa

Three taxi bosses shot dead days apart in the Eastern Cape

06 November 2019 - 10:49 By Dan Meyer
Three taxi bosses have been gunned down in the Eastern Cape in less than a week.
Three taxi bosses have been gunned down in the Eastern Cape in less than a week.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

Three taxi bosses have been shot dead days apart in the Eastern Cape.

The latest victims were shot eight hours apart in Port Elizabeth and Mthatha.

Mlungiseleli Mlanjana, 62, was gunned down in his Mercedes-Benz on October 31 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.

A 39-year-old taxi owner and taxi association chairperson was gunned down on his way home in Mthatha on Monday evening.

“He managed to flee from his vehicle to a nearby house, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

The next morning, 43-year-old taxi boss Gcobani Toto, who was allegedly the target of a failed hit in July, was fatally wounded in his Audi Q7 after dropping his child off at school in Port Elizabeth.

“The 35-year-old wife walked their child into the school. Upon returning to the vehicle, where the husband was waiting, an unknown person approached the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver’s side.

“Another unknown person also approached and fired more shots. Both suspects got into a waiting white VW Polo and sped off,” said Kinana. Toto's wife was not injured.

Police would not speculate on the motive behind this week's killings. No arrests have been made.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said: “We committed ourselves to uproot taxi violence and to arrest those in the taxi industry who have no regard for law and order.” 

MORE

Father shot outside Port Elizabeth school was taxi boss

A 43-year-old taxi boss was shot dead in Fairview in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Commuters at risk as taxi drives into oncoming traffic

Many commuters have no choice but to sit quietly while taxi drivers put their lives at risk by driving recklessly
News
6 days ago

16 injured as taxi rolls down embankment in Sandton

Sixteen people were injured after a taxi rolled down an embankment on William Nicol drive in Bryanston on Wednesday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. #FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News
  5. UFS student found dead in flat by roommate South Africa

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X