South Africa

Burst water pipe still not fixed after three weeks

07 November 2019 - 13:29 By Mkhuseli Sizani
For three weeks, water has been leaking from a burst pipe in Extension 29, Bethelsdorp.
For three weeks, water has been leaking from a burst pipe in Extension 29, Bethelsdorp.
Image: Mkhuseli Sizani/GroundUp

Three weeks ago, the water supply pipe to the home of an elderly couple in Port Elizabeth burst.

“We reported this problem the same day. Every time we call [Nelson Mandela Bay municipality] we are given reference numbers and a promise that the workers will come and fix it,” said Lorna Benjamin.

“We received two reference numbers, one for our water meter and another one for the burst pipe. A municipal official came here three times and told us not to worry because this is municipal water that gets wasted, it won’t effect our water account.

“We asked him what about our living conditions? We have no water to drink, cook, bath and flush the toilet,” she said.

“For cooking and bath we go to this broken pipe and get water ... People come and wash their cars here while we suffer in my house.

“What else must we do in order for the municipality to come and fix this broken water pipe?” Lorna asked.

Spokesperson for the mayor George Geleba said: “The burst water pipe has been reported and I’ll further escalate it to the water team for urgent attention. However, we urge residents to also follow up with their queries on our operational line.”

Lorna and Glen Benjamin boil water collected from the burst pipe to drink.
Lorna and Glen Benjamin boil water collected from the burst pipe to drink.
Image: Mkhuseli Sizani

This article was first published by GroundUp.

MORE

Water crisis: It's serious, but how worried should we really be?

There is no need to panic, but there is not enough water. The situation is serious, but the situation is under control. We have a master plan, but we ...
News
1 week ago

A million farm jobs at risk because of drought, says experts

SA has more than enough water. But water experts say that with R9bn worth of water wasted every year through leaks and poor management, there are few ...
News
1 week ago

Heatwave pushes Vaal Dam level to below half for first time in three years

The hot and windy heatwave coupled with a lack of rain in Gauteng is contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
  5. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa

Latest Videos

Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway
The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
X