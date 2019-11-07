South Africa

ConCourt ruling sees former crime intelligence boss Mdluli acquitted of intimidation

07 November 2019 - 12:46 By NALEDI SHANGE
Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: PEGGY NKOMO

A ruling by the Constitutional Court which found parts of the Intimidation Act to be  unconstitutional has allowed former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli off the hook on four counts of intimidation.

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday acquitted Mdluli of four counts of intimidation which it had earlier found him guilty of.

Mdluli’s defence and the state submitted to the court that the recent Constitutional Court judgment had thrown a spanner in the works.

After hearing representations from the state and Mdluli’s lawyer, Ike Motloung, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he agreed with their submissions.

Spy boss Richard Mdluli rented out his own property as a Crime Intelligence safe house

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli allegedly pocketed up to R7,000 a month by renting out his Western Cape home as a safe house to the ...
Politics
1 month ago

“An order is made by the court that the accused ... is acquitted of four counts. We shall proceed with the others,” he said.

Mokgoatlheng had earlier found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

His co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They were both acquitted of the intimidation of Tshidi Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi, dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Oupa Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They eventually got married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down the couple.

Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe. He was shot dead in 1999. No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder, with allegations surfacing that Mdluli had sabotaged the investigation.

MORE

State shelled out R5m employing family of Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Seven members of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's family who were appointed in the division in 2010 are said to have cost the state ...
Politics
1 month ago

State capture: Minister Nathi Mthethwa received car bought with Crime Intelligence cash

Nathi Mthethwa may have been gifted a lavish Mercedes-Benz purchased by Crime Intelligence's secret service account during his tenure as police ...
Politics
1 month ago

Mdluli's letter to Zuma shows crime intelligence 'involved in party politics'

A 2010 letter penned by former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to then president Jacob Zuma seems to show that intelligence operatives ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
  5. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X