Everything you need to know about the Angus Buchan vs EFF fiasco

Godrich Gardee weighs in

EFF spokesperson Godrich Gardee weighed in, suggesting bombs be placed inside the stadium.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gardee said: “That stadium needs some limpet mines booby-trapped around it prior to that date. Then let’s see what happens to the only people who have a ‘covenant with God.

“I know this boer religious fanatic is misrepresenting the Jewish people, but he must be banned from our television screens,” he said.

Buchan's apology

Last week, Buchan apologised on Facebook for his comments. He repeated the apology on Twitter on Tuesday, saying his statement was a “misunderstanding”.

“I would like to apologise and to clear up any misunderstanding that I might have made with the statement that went out recently.

“The word covenant in the Oxford Dictionary means: 'An agreement held to be the basis of a relationship of commitment with God'.

“Having stated that the Jews and the Afrikaans peoples were the only two nations that had a covenant with God is totally wrong and for that statement, I humbly ask your forgiveness,” he said.

Buchan added that his intention was never to hurt anyone.

“In all my years as a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, it has never, ever been my intention to hurt any man, woman, or child or create division amongst any race, people or creed in this beautiful country of ours, South Africa. If my statement has led to any division, please forgive me.”