Lion park owner heartbroken after intruders poison four big cats

A family that owns a private lion park at Hartbeespoort is inconsolable over the death of four lions that were poisoned by intruders.

Chameleon Village Lion Park was the home of big cats Thor, Mumford, Isis and Mia for years until they were poisoned with laced chicken on Tuesday night. The eldest lion was 11 years old and the youngest seven.

Hennie Pio, co-owner of the park, was home with his family about 9pm when intruders cut a fence and threw poisoned chicken pieces to the big cats, he said on Thursday.

He said the intruders most likely fled because of the incessant barking of his neighbours' dogs.