Lobby group lays 'incitement' charge after Godrich Gardee's limpet mine tweet

In a now deleted tweet, Gardee responded, saying the stadium needed to be booby-trapped with “limpet mines” before the event.

Van Zyl said Gardee's comments were worrying and were seen in a serious light.

“This is an incitement to violence and therefore we have a responsibility to report it. This is not the type of tweet or comment that should be allowed. We see it as a very serious offence and hope that the law takes its course,” Van Zyl said.

Buchan apologised on his Facebook account, explaining the meaning of covenant in the Oxford Dictionary.

“I would like to apologise and to clear up any misunderstanding that I might have made with the statement that went out recently.

“The word covenant in the Oxford Dictionary means: 'An agreement held to be the basis of a relationship of commitment with God'. Having stated that the Jews and the Afrikaans peoples were the only two nations that had a covenant with God is totally wrong and for that statement, I humbly ask your forgiveness,” he said.

Gardee posted his own apology, saying: “I withdraw my earlier comments regarding limpet mines."

He continued: “This is what we are subjected to. Stir up racial disharmony and apologise when taken to task.

“The fact is that the man sees Africans in their own country and continent as subhuman and not [worthy] of God,” he said.