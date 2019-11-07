Lobby group lays 'incitement' charge after Godrich Gardee's limpet mine tweet
Lobby group AfriForum on Thursday laid criminal charges against the EFF’s secretary-general Godrich Gardee after his statement that “limpet mines” should be planted at an upcoming event held by pastor Angus Buchan in Pretoria.
AfriForum’s Ernst van Zyl said charges were laid at the Lyttelton police station.
Gardee came under fire for his comments made after Buchan announced that the Stand Up For Jesus event would be held at Loftus Versfeld stadium on February 1, 2020.
Buchan explained that “this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation”.
This angered EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu, who lashed out on Twitter saying: “A racist Boer Pastor Angus Buchan says it’s only the Boers [and] Jews who have a covenant with God, [and] he’s convening a predominantly Boers meeting in Loftus Rugby stadium in February 2020. You can wish whatever you want Afrika, but these people don’t want us.”
A racist Boer Pastor Angus Buchan says it’s only the Boers & Jews who have a covenant with God,& he’s convening a predominantly Boers meeting in Loftus Rugby Stadium in February 2020. You can wish whatever you want Afrika, but these people don’t want us. pic.twitter.com/CwkvHjbOQF— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 5, 2019
In a now deleted tweet, Gardee responded, saying the stadium needed to be booby-trapped with “limpet mines” before the event.
Van Zyl said Gardee's comments were worrying and were seen in a serious light.
“This is an incitement to violence and therefore we have a responsibility to report it. This is not the type of tweet or comment that should be allowed. We see it as a very serious offence and hope that the law takes its course,” Van Zyl said.
Buchan apologised on his Facebook account, explaining the meaning of covenant in the Oxford Dictionary.
“I would like to apologise and to clear up any misunderstanding that I might have made with the statement that went out recently.
“The word covenant in the Oxford Dictionary means: 'An agreement held to be the basis of a relationship of commitment with God'. Having stated that the Jews and the Afrikaans peoples were the only two nations that had a covenant with God is totally wrong and for that statement, I humbly ask your forgiveness,” he said.
Gardee posted his own apology, saying: “I withdraw my earlier comments regarding limpet mines."
He continued: “This is what we are subjected to. Stir up racial disharmony and apologise when taken to task.
“The fact is that the man sees Africans in their own country and continent as subhuman and not [worthy] of God,” he said.
Following the apology by Evangelist Angus, I withdraw my earlier comments regarding “limpet mines”. pic.twitter.com/V4enTEkjcc— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) November 6, 2019
This is what we are subjected to....stir up racial disharmony and apologise when taken to task....the fact is that the man sees Africans in their.own country and continent as subhuman and not worth of God.... pic.twitter.com/UbYtGP9pMj— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) November 6, 2019