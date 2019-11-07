Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway
Police reinforcements were called to De Doorns in the Western Cape on Thursday, as looters ran amok on the N1 highway, stealing big-screen television sets from stationary trucks.
#ProtestAction Current situation on N1 DE Doorns, Western Cape. N1 closed both directions. Trucks been looted. Truckers please avoid De Doorns and other motorists. @News24 @Abramjee @SAPoliceService @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @TheCapeArgus @SALTruckers @ArriveAlive @capetraffic pic.twitter.com/kjwGXIuRSc— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) November 7, 2019
“Public order policing and other law-enforcement agencies are on the scene in De Doorns, where community members embarked on a strike. Two trucks were reported looted. Police are following up on the people who looted the truck. No one has been arrested so far and the traffic has been diverted,” said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.
This is what criminals are doing in De doorns this is not acceptable pic.twitter.com/6x9HSjTPTc— Cikizwa Omhle Madlolo (@CikieOmhle) November 7, 2019
The N1 has been closed in both directions before De Doorns, with provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa saying the situation is “volatile”.
“They are stoning cars and looting trucks. It's unsafe to use the N1 until such time as the police are able to get this thing under control. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”
[11/07, 08:26] Dit is bevestig. Vragte word gesteel en drywers aangerand en voertuie beskadig: N1— SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) November 7, 2019
De Doorns, Western Cape. Protestors burning trucks. Saps confirmed that the riot police is on scene trying to resolve the situation.@cci_network @netstartraffic @SALTruckers pic.twitter.com/uxrqmTq3NH
Videos circulating on social media show looters making off with flat-screen television sets and other goods, with dozens of people swarming around two trucks.
This is a developing story.