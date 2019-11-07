South Africa

Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway

07 November 2019 - 10:42 By DAN MEYER
Video footage showed trucks being looted on the N1 at De Doorns in the Western Cape on Thursday.
Video footage showed trucks being looted on the N1 at De Doorns in the Western Cape on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/Cikizwa Omhle Madlolo

Police reinforcements were called to De Doorns in the Western Cape on Thursday, as looters ran amok on the N1 highway, stealing big-screen television sets from stationary trucks.

“Public order policing and other law-enforcement agencies are on the scene in De Doorns, where community members embarked on a strike. Two trucks were reported looted. Police are following up on the people who looted the truck. No one has been arrested so far and the traffic has been diverted,” said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

The N1 has been closed in both directions before De Doorns, with provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa saying the situation is “volatile”.

“They are stoning cars and looting trucks. It's unsafe to use the N1 until such time as the police are able to get this thing under control. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

Videos circulating on social media show looters making off with flat-screen television sets and other goods, with dozens of people swarming around two trucks.

This is a developing story. 

MORE

WATCH | Bystanders loot cash van after brazen heist in Marabastad

Bystanders looted a cash van following a brazen heist in Marabastad, Tshwane on Thursday evening, police said.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare

Looters fled down the street with whole animal carcasses slung over their shoulders and a deep freeze packed with meat as a butchery was stripped ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Gatvol foreign shop owners take on 'looters' in Witbank

Several shops were looted and destroyed after violence broke out in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
  5. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X