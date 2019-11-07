Parents of slain Daveyton toddler considering legal action against agency that supplied 'killer nanny'
The family of Daveyton toddler Langelihle Mnguni, who was allegedly killed by his nanny, have yet to decide whether to take legal action against the agency that introduced their child's alleged murderer into their lives.
Speaking to the media after court proceedings at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Langelihle’s father, Sihle Tshabalala, said: “At the moment, we have not thought of [taking action] because of this whole thing.”
He was referring to the case against the nanny, Mannana Tsabane, 39, who made a brief appearance in court, where the gallery was packed with Langelihle's relatives.
“We are still traumatised. So I think once everything is settled, we will take action against ... the agency,” Tshabalala said.
“The agency must just shut down,” Lerato Mnguni, Langelihle’s mother, added.
Two weeks ago, TimesLIVE contacted the Tembisa-based agency to inquire about the vetting process it followed before pairing a nanny with a family.
The owner, who introduced Mnguni to the nanny, said her hands were clean.
Identified as Mpho, she said she felt she was being “blamed” for the tragedy.
“I was there with the family on Sunday and I feel as though I am being blamed. What I don’t get is what this whole thing has do with me,” she said.
Mnguni, wearing a black doek symbolising a grieving period, said if she could offer any advice to mothers, it would be for them to screen nannies themselves and put up a webcam in their homes to ensure they knew what was going on in their absence.
In court, a composed Tsabane, 39, indicated that she wanted to apply for bail.
Behind her, Mnguni wept, holding Tshbalala's hand throughout.
Magistrate Vusimuzi Mweli granted prosecutor Tebogo Maimela's request for a postponement to Friday for a bail application.
Tsabane had cared for Langelihle since he was two months old. He was 19 months old when he was allegedly suffocated and strangled to death. His neck was fractured.
On the day he died, October 28, Tsabane allegedly told the family she and the child were attacked by intruders. She said they made off with the child.
The little boy was, however, found dead in a storeroom at home hours later.
Tsabane was arrested and charged with murder.