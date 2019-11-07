Parents of slain Daveyton toddler considering legal action against agency that supplied 'killer nanny'

The family of Daveyton toddler Langelihle Mnguni, who was allegedly killed by his nanny, have yet to decide whether to take legal action against the agency that introduced their child's alleged murderer into their lives.

Speaking to the media after court proceedings at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Langelihle’s father, Sihle Tshabalala, said: “At the moment, we have not thought of [taking action] because of this whole thing.”

He was referring to the case against the nanny, Mannana Tsabane, 39, who made a brief appearance in court, where the gallery was packed with Langelihle's relatives.

“We are still traumatised. So I think once everything is settled, we will take action against ... the agency,” Tshabalala said.

“The agency must just shut down,” Lerato Mnguni, Langelihle’s mother, added.