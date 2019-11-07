POLL | Where do you think Vicki Momberg was?

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg handed herself over to Douglasdale, Johannesburg, police on Wednesday, after being “on the run”.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters told TimesLIVE this happened after a brief consultation between Momberg's legal representatives and authorities.

Momberg made news headlines again after police declared her to have been “on the run”.

A warrant of arrest was issued on August 1, when she failed to report to the Randburg magistrate’s court after an unsuccessful bid to appeal against her crimen injuria conviction and sentence.

South Africans were introduced to Momberg in 2016, when a video of her hurling the k-word at police officers and 10111 operators went viral.

She was convicted on four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to three years' imprisonment, one of which was suspended.

On Tuesday, when news of her going “missing” went public, many weighed in on social media about her whereabouts.

