Refugee leaders refuse help from civil society organisations in Cape Town

Jean-Pierre Balous, one of the refugee leaders, told GroundUp, “We are very certain that a generous country will still want refugees. There is no way they can accept people from Syria, and not accept people who are in danger here in South Africa. We are putting each and every country, ward and organisation to the test.”

A collection of organisations, dubbed the solidarity committee, has been meeting to co-ordinate services for the group living in the mission, but have now been shut out by Balous and other leaders. They received a message at the weekend stating that the refugees would not be engaging further with the committee. The message accused the South African organisations of protecting their country and government, and refused all future negotiations.

While they wait for resettlement, the estimated 250 people living there are without a consistent supply of food or medical aid.

Reverend Alan Storey of the mission released a statement online, thanking the NGOs for their kindness and addressing these concerns: “Together with the leadership of CMM, I am very concerned that though CMM may have been a safe place last Wednesday from the police violence — it is increasingly becoming unsafe, mainly due to the health risk naturally associated with an overcrowded and under-ventilated space — not to mention our complete lack of adequate toilet and bathroom facilities.

“The health risk is especially high among the young children, including many babies, as well as pregnant mothers. And of course fire risk is heightened by the overcrowding. For this reason, it has been clearly stated that no one is allowed to sleep in any of the upstairs areas of the sanctuary and there is strictly no cooking or smoking allowed inside the sanctuary at any time. It has also been repeatedly made clear that the doors of the sanctuary on the Longmarket side must remain open at all times.”

Balous responded to the health concerns, stating, “There is nothing coming that is medical aid. The people coming just want publicity. They don’t bring any medication. It’s just to come and speak to people and send them to the hospital, so there is no need for them to come here.

“We know it’s very constrained inside. You cannot avoid sickness and disease when sickness wants to come to you.”

He said they organise themselves to take children to clinics when necessary.