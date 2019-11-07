Slush fund 'not messed up from my side', says former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on Thursday denied allegations that he was involved in the looting of millions from the division’s secret slush fund.

Speaking on the sidelines of his criminal court case in the high court in Johannesburg, Mdluli said he was waiting to be summoned to the state capture inquiry so that he could give his side of the story.

The allegations made at the commission were that he was involved in looting the fund during his tenure, between 2009 and 2012.

“Even tomorrow, I can go there,” said Mdluli. “I am prepared to go because I know there was no slush fund that was messed up from my side.”

The damning allegations of Mdluli’s involvement in the looting of the secret service account were made at the inquiry by former Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo, who was a key whistle-blower.

Testifying in September, Naidoo, who is currently under witness protection, exposed the alleged corruption dating back to 2011.