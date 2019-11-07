South Africa

WATCH | Eight injured as shop roof collapses in Durban CBD

07 November 2019 - 14:33 By ERNEST MABUZA
The roof of this building in the Durban CBD caved in on Thursday morning and eight people were taken to hospital.
The roof of this building in the Durban CBD caved in on Thursday morning and eight people were taken to hospital.
Image: KZN EMS

Eight people were taken to hospital after a structural collapse at a building in Dr Pixley Isaka Seme Street in the Durban CBD on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the roof of the building collapsed and a number of people were trapped inside. He said eight people were taken to hospital. In total, nine people were assessed by paramedics.

People are still in a building that has collapsed on on West Street in the Durban CBD. Rescue Care paramedics are treating three people including a 3-year-old & others are still trapped.

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, November 7, 2019

McKenzie said emergency services were still at the scene at 2pm, and were preparing to send rescue dogs into the building to check if there were any more victims inside.

He said the exact reason for the collapse was not yet known.

Rescue Care, which was on the scene, said everyone inside the two-storey building was  accounted for after a second rescue dog was sent inside.

MORE

Body recovered after man swept into Hennops River during weekend rains

Last weekend’s heavy rains in parts of the country have claimed at least one life.
News
21 hours ago

Floor of Durban public works building collapses before tender briefing

The public works department in Durban has ordered an investigation into what caused the floor of one of its buildings to cave in on Monday
News
2 weeks ago

KZN church wall collapsed on area ‘reserved for sleeping women’

Labour minister Mildred Oliphant said on Friday that she was devastated by the deaths of 13 people worshippers in KwaZulu-Natal, who died when a wall ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa
  5. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa

Latest Videos

Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway
The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
X