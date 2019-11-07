South Africa

WATCH | Protest turned to looting: Locals flee with flat-screen TVs

07 November 2019 - 14:09 By Zama Luthuli

The police were called to the N1 highway in De Doorns, Western Cape, when protest action turned into looting. Residents who had been holding a protest looted two stationary trucks, stealing dozens of flat-screen televisions.

The police warned motorists to avoid the area as the situation was “volatile”.

In a separate incident in Worcester, also in the Western Cape, locals looted a truck after it was involved in an accident.

Police have condemned the incidents, saying: “These acts of criminality cannot be tolerated.”

No arrests have been made and police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

