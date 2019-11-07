WATCH | Streetwise 2 and a proposal: KFC wants to find the couple who got engaged at Vaal outlet

KFC is appealing to the public to help it locate a couple who got engaged at its Vaal outlet on Wednesday.

“KFC is on a mission to find this couple and has asked Mzansi and the residents in Vaal to help them in their search,” said KFC's Refilwe Ntuku.

“Please join us as we try and do something special for the happy couple,” she pleaded.

In a 37-second-long video posted on Twitter, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed.

The proposal was done in full view of KFC patrons.