South Africa

WATCH | Streetwise 2 and a proposal: KFC wants to find the couple who got engaged at Vaal outlet

07 November 2019 - 20:55 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
KFC South Africa is trying to track down the couple who got engaged at one of its outlets in Gauteng on Wednesday.
KFC South Africa is trying to track down the couple who got engaged at one of its outlets in Gauteng on Wednesday.
Image: @KFCZA via Twitter

KFC is appealing to the public to help it locate a couple who got engaged at its Vaal outlet on Wednesday.

“KFC is on a mission to find this couple and has asked Mzansi and the residents in Vaal to help them in their search,” said KFC's Refilwe Ntuku.

“Please join us as we try and do something special for the happy couple,” she pleaded.

In a 37-second-long video posted on Twitter, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed.

The proposal was done in full view of KFC patrons.

MORE

Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the feels

A proposal, meeting the uncles and #ImStaying
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Shock as 40-year-old man dies shortly after underwater marriage proposal

The unexpected death of 40-year-old man from the US while on holiday in Tanzania has sent shockwaves across the globe, and left his family with more ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | 'Kiss! Kiss!': This Shoprite proposal will have you in your feels

Even shoppers were ready to say yes.
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  5. Mzansi weighs in on AfriForum helping to find Senzo Meyiwa's killers South Africa

Latest Videos

'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway
X