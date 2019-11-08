South Africa

Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found alive after six months

08 November 2019 - 06:46 By Orrin Singh
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a logistics tycoon, was kidnapped on May 30 2019.
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a logistics tycoon, was kidnapped on May 30 2019.
Image: Supplied

Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a multi-billion logistics tycoon, who went missing in May, has been found.

The Hawks have confirmed with TimesLIVE that Moonsamy was found alive during an intelligence driven operation in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Thursday night.

It is understood that four men have been arrested in connection with her disappearance. 

Moonsamy, a Westville mother of two and a financial director of Crossmoor Transport was allegedly kidnapped from her black Range Rover after allegedly being forced off the road by three vehicles on the M13 offramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown on the evening of May 30.

Moonsamy is one of two daughters of transport logistics moguls Lutchmee and Poonsamy Naicker. 

A source close to the investigation said the family hired a private investigator to assist after ransom requests were sent to them.

The only development in the case came with the arrest of a 35-year-old Nigerian, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, in July. The man was found in possession of one her cellphones.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Kidnapped Durban woman's family 'hopeful' despite no new developments

It's been 10 agonising weeks since the daughter of a multimillion-rand logistics company boss was kidnapped in Durban.
News
3 months ago

Case against man implicated in Durban businesswoman kidnapping postponed

The case against the man who has been implicated in the kidnapping case of a wealthy Durban businesswoman has been postponed.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  4. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa
  5. Judge sends convicted racist Vicki Momberg back to jail South Africa

Latest Videos

'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway
X