Collapsed 'health hazard' Durban building shut down until further notice

The Durban CBD building where a roof collapsed — injuring nine people — on Thursday had previously been identified as a “health hazard”.

The roof of the building collapsed shortly before midday on Thursday. A two-year-old was among those injured.

In a statement issued later on Thursday, the eThekwini municipality confirmed that the building was “previously served with a contravention notice by the Health Unit as it was identified as a health hazard”.

“Consequently, the city has now taken the decision to lock down the building. The owner of the building will be served with a new contravention notice, which requires him to get an engineer to carry out the required remedial work. Once this remedial work is complete the city will review whether to open the building again,” the statement read.