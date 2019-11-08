South Africa

Commuters scramble to get to work after power outages halt Gautrain

Complaints about long wait for buses and battles through traffic

08 November 2019 - 08:40 By Iavan Pijoos and KGAUGELO MASWENENG
Gautrain commuters had to find another way to get to work on Friday when power outages disrupted services.
Gautrain commuters had to find another way to get to work on Friday when power outages disrupted services.
Image: James and Ethel Gray Park

Gautrain commuters were left scrambling to make alternative transport arrangements as power outages halted some trains in parts of Johannesburg early on Friday.

“Unfortunately, due to a power outage, there is no train service between Marlboro and Park Station this morning,” said Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager.

“The airport service is also affected and we have no train service between Sandton and OR Tambo. We urge passengers to please make alternate transport arrangements until further notice, and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

A number of people were left stranded and had to make other plans.

Sisanda Madwantsi told TimesLIVE that when she arrived at the station, passengers were told to use Gautrain buses. Madwantsi was taking the train to Sandton.

“Only people going to Sandton were told to go to the buses. I don’t know about people going to other stops.

“We got onto the bus and now we are stuck in traffic. I am late for work and they [Gautrain] just said they were experiencing problems.”

Banker Busisiwe Mpusula said she was told by her taxi driver that the trains were down.

“There are lots of traffic issues. I made my office aware there may be delays."

Daniel Mokoena, travelling from Midrand, said he had missed meetings.

“I had back to back meetings scheduled. With the way buses are moving slowly and so much uncertainty, I would rather use a taxi later today."

Candice Naidoo said she had been stranded at the Midrand station since 6am. Naidoo said they were initially informed the train was 30 minutes late, but were later told they had to wait for the bus. She said they waited until 8am for the bus travelling to Sandton.

“This has been a waste of time. People pay a lot for the train, and this happens all the time.”

MORE

Free rides for Springbok supporters to airport on Gautrain

Fans wanting to greet SA's Rugby World Cup (RWC) champions at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport on Tuesday can use the Gautrain free when wearing a ...
News
3 days ago

'I slipped': Mbalula's tweet about first trip on Gautrain gets some giggles

Transport minister Fikile Mbabula posted on Twitter on Friday that he was taking the Gautrain for the first time. But prior to boarding, he had a ...
News
1 week ago

Water returns to Sandton Gautrain station after R136,000 part payment

The Gautrain station in Sandton will get its water back - but taps at the Cedar Park properties, where the station is housed, will remain dry until ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  3. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found alive after six months South Africa
  4. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  5. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X