Commuters scramble to get to work after power outages halt Gautrain

Gautrain commuters were left scrambling to make alternative transport arrangements as power outages halted some trains in parts of Johannesburg early on Friday.

“Unfortunately, due to a power outage, there is no train service between Marlboro and Park Station this morning,” said Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager.

“The airport service is also affected and we have no train service between Sandton and OR Tambo. We urge passengers to please make alternate transport arrangements until further notice, and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

A number of people were left stranded and had to make other plans.

Sisanda Madwantsi told TimesLIVE that when she arrived at the station, passengers were told to use Gautrain buses. Madwantsi was taking the train to Sandton.

“Only people going to Sandton were told to go to the buses. I don’t know about people going to other stops.

“We got onto the bus and now we are stuck in traffic. I am late for work and they [Gautrain] just said they were experiencing problems.”

Banker Busisiwe Mpusula said she was told by her taxi driver that the trains were down.

“There are lots of traffic issues. I made my office aware there may be delays."

Daniel Mokoena, travelling from Midrand, said he had missed meetings.

“I had back to back meetings scheduled. With the way buses are moving slowly and so much uncertainty, I would rather use a taxi later today."

Candice Naidoo said she had been stranded at the Midrand station since 6am. Naidoo said they were initially informed the train was 30 minutes late, but were later told they had to wait for the bus. She said they waited until 8am for the bus travelling to Sandton.

“This has been a waste of time. People pay a lot for the train, and this happens all the time.”