Four in hospital after Eastern Cape pupils attacked with pangas
Four pupils were taken to hospital after suffering injuries during a panga attack in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said police responded to a complaint about fighting among pupils at Humansdorp Senior Secondary School about 7am.
Four learners at Humansdorp Senior Secondary school have been rushed to hospital after a group of gangsters forced the school gate open and attacked them with panaga's. The stabbed learners have been rushed to Livingstone hospital. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/XGRYVufsWE— Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) November 8, 2019
“Four boys aged between 14 and 18 were assaulted with knives/pangas and they were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Kinana said.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Kinana added that four other boys, aged between 16 and 18, who were allegedly involved in the fight, were questioned and released into the care of their parents.
Four cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm will be opened and will be investigated by the Humansdorp police.