South Africa

Eskom says load-shedding only if 'absolutely necessary'

08 November 2019 - 18:45 By TimesLIVE
Eskom said on Friday it would only implement load-shedding if it was absolutely necessary.
Eskom said on Friday it would only implement load-shedding if it was absolutely necessary.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Power utility Eskom said on Friday evening that it would only implement load-shedding if it was “absolutely necessary”.

It said that the electricity system remained “tight and vulnerable” and that the “probability of load-shedding remains”.

“The objective remains not to implement load-shedding today [Friday] and over the weekend. However, given the additional loss of units with unplanned breakdowns now above 11,500MW and the need to continue to replenish emergency reserves, the probability of load-shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility implemented rotational power cuts between 10pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday — with less than two hours' notice.

“The overnight load-shedding implemented on Thursday, assisted with the partial recovery of our emergency resources to enable us to get through the morning. We will need to continue to replenish both our water levels at pumped storage schemes and diesel for our open cycle gas turbines over the weekend in order to place us in a better position to stabilise for the week ahead.

“Eskom technical teams are working tirelessly to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance and to replenish emergency reserves,” Eskom said.

MORE

Power supply 'constrained', with high risk of load-shedding

Embattled power utility Eskom says there is no load-shedding scheduled for Friday morning, but the system remains under pressure.
News
10 hours ago

IN MEMES | Load-shedding could put you in some awks situations

South Africans turned to social media on Thursday to share jokes as well as the awkward situations they have found themselves in.
News
10 hours ago

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

Embattled power utility Eskom announced on Thursday night that load-shedding would kick in from 10pm.
News
1 day ago

Will burning trucks push Eskom over the edge?

As Eskom teeters on the brink of a fresh wave of load-shedding, violent protest action which saw four coal trucks torched in Mpumalanga has the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found 'bound with chains' during ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  4. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cricket SA, Pick n Pay join hunt for KFC proposal couple South Africa

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X