IN MEMES | Load-shedding could put you in some awks situations
Eskom again implemented Stage 2 load-shedding on Thursday night, as the power utility lost three additional generating units.
The power cuts, according to Eskom, were due to an “unexpected shift in generating capacity”.
“Earlier in the week we communicated to the public that any unexpected shift in generating capacity, such as additional unplanned breakdowns and the depletion of our emergency reserves, may necessitate the need to implement load-shedding at short notice.
“We lost three additional generating units and had to use our emergency reserves in order to meet demand throughout the day,” said Eskom.
While stage two was only set for Thursday night, the power utility said that the risk of continued load-shedding into Friday was “high” if the three generating units did not return to service overnight.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 7, 2019
Date: 7 November 2019
Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding this evening from 22:00 until 05:00@News24 @SABCNewsOnline @IOL@ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @SAfmnews @ukhoz pic.twitter.com/JUYsGDK4lc
South Africans, known for their humorous reactions to adverse conditions, turned to social media on Thursday to share jokes about the awkward situations they found themselves in.
Here are the latest memes and messages doing the rounds on social media.
“I'm blind”
Imagine you're in the shower, but your eyes are closed because you're washing your hair and then loadshedding happens and you think that you can't see anymore💀 #loadshedding #news— Mat (@imNotMatty_) November 7, 2019
'Study for who?”
That moment when you took a power nap from 6 - 10pm so that’s you can study until 5am since your exam is at 9 am and then this happens. #loadshedding pic.twitter.com/BwQHmWTk2U— #NoUnityWithoutEquality&Land (@Nhleko_R) November 7, 2019
When the president is trying to ask for coins
#Loadshedding is it my imagination? Or is loadshedding scheduled for whenever the Predident is talking to potential investors?— Abe (@abevan1943) November 8, 2019
Just as you were about to visit a “friend”
Just as I was about to go to my D appointment then #Loadshedding 😭😭😭💔💔💔😑😑 pic.twitter.com/yJqjc9vupp— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) November 7, 2019
Just as you were about to make a chart topper
I was still busy in studio just before#Loadshedding happened and all my beats all gone unsaved.— Moses Mokgatlhane (SA)🇿🇦 (@MosesMokgatlane) November 8, 2019
“Not at Bree please”
#Loadshedding possibility...get yo power banks out & wave em in the air like you just don't care!!!!Unless you got em at Bree / Noord taxi rank😂😂😂⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6sezjZOf9T— Chargeent (@chargeent1) November 5, 2019
When you forget to charge your phone
#loadshedding shit forgot to charge my pho_ pic.twitter.com/QhbHFgz5Qe— Alfred Maimele (@MaimelaProjects) November 7, 2019
“Anytime after the rugby”
So just because rugby finish playing worldcup, loadshedding has just started something is fishy🤔🤔🤔#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/3G8lkuIXGg— màśhøťò ||🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mashconf) November 8, 2019
When we delete the apps about load-shedding
#Eskom waits for is to get comfortable and we delete these #Loadshedding apps and then 🌑...now they are costing us data as well 🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/RFGeCj9VDd— Koinonia Baloyi (@Koinonia_b) November 8, 2019
Why don't we sell the World Cup trophy?
#Loadshedding— M A L E K A❤😁 (@Thabo_LawrenceM) November 8, 2019
We should sell The Webb Ellis Cup and pay bill ya Eskom😭 pic.twitter.com/FpfGrl6Vzj
We should sell dat rugby cup and pay eskom. #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/x9XOk7o1kg— Hlomla Jason (@HlomlaJason) November 7, 2019