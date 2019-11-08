IN MEMES | Load-shedding could put you in some awks situations

Eskom again implemented Stage 2 load-shedding on Thursday night, as the power utility lost three additional generating units.

The power cuts, according to Eskom, were due to an “unexpected shift in generating capacity”.

“Earlier in the week we communicated to the public that any unexpected shift in generating capacity, such as additional unplanned breakdowns and the depletion of our emergency reserves, may necessitate the need to implement load-shedding at short notice.

“We lost three additional generating units and had to use our emergency reserves in order to meet demand throughout the day,” said Eskom.

While stage two was only set for Thursday night, the power utility said that the risk of continued load-shedding into Friday was “high” if the three generating units did not return to service overnight.