South Africa

IN QUOTES | Justice minister Ronald Lamola's address at the Mpumalanga high court opening

08 November 2019 - 12:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ronald Lamola says the new Mpumalanga high court 'resembles the ethos and the vision of the ANC'.
Ronald Lamola says the new Mpumalanga high court 'resembles the ethos and the vision of the ANC'.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/ Kabelo Mokoena

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola addressed the official opening of the Mpumalanga high court, which started functioning in May this year.

Lamola said while the court provides relief for Mpumalanga residents who will no longer be required to take long trips to the Pretoria high court, there is also a looming change for practitioners who will soon be required to adapt to the digitisation of courts.

Here's his address in five telling quotes:

Symbol of equality

“The opening of this court resembles the ethos and the vision of the ANC. The people of this province will have access to the justice system, wherever they are, even in their homes. This court must also reflect the demographics of our country. It must not be  exclusive for white males and commercial law. We must see black practitioners doing commercial law.”

Balancing gender scales

"Women practitioners across the country, we have heard their cry. We are in the process of putting preferential policies in place which will enable us to ensure  women practitioners receive and play a role in this justice system."

New blood

“For us as government, it is very important that we groom a new generation of legal practitioners in the mould of George Bizos and many others. We also call upon local government and municipalities to use black practitioners in this province. This court should be a theatre and dance floor for breeding this new generation.”

Digitisation cannot be avoided 

“This court is a state-of-the-art facility which is victim-friendly and will ensure that victims of crime are able to access the justice system without fear. It is also part of a course that will ensure we are introducing the modern technology we need. I hope practitioners will come to the party because I know lawyers are mostly paper heavy and don't want to use technology. We can no longer avoid it.”

Money matters 

"President Cyril Ramaphosa recently raised R363bn from the investment conference. This is very important because for us to have rule of law, we also have to have social and economic stability. It has been proven many times by rating agencies that the courts are important  indicators of the rule of law and investment destination."

New magistrate appointments increase female representation

Of the 207 new magistrates who have been appointed by justice minister Ronald Lamola, with effect from February 1 next year, 105 are women
News
4 days ago

POLL | Did Ronald Lamola promise Kanya Cekeshe more than he can deliver?

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola's support for convicted Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has raised eyebrows
Politics
3 weeks ago

Quota blow to black woman advocate challenged by bar in equality court

The appointment of a black man  instead of a black woman to the new legal profession body, the Legal Practice Council (LPC), has pitted the Cape Bar ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found alive after six months South Africa
  3. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  4. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  5. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X