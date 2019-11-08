South Africa

KFC proposal couple found - and the wedding is gonna be lit!

08 November 2019 - 13:01 By Kyle Zeeman

Well, here's some good news for your Friday afternoon.

Just hours after KFC started a manhunt for a couple who got engaged in one of its restaurants, the fast food outlet confirmed that they had been found.

"South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple ... We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla. We’ll keep you posted," they wrote.

KFC shared a video of the proposal on Twitter and asked residents from the Vaal to help it locate the couple.

In the video, a man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman, who seems surprised and overwhelmed. He proudly hands his camera to a patron to capture the beautiful moment.

The video went viral on social media this week and led to a flood of reactions on social media.

Many congratulated the couple and offered gifts to help them celebrate.

Company spokesperson Refilwe Ntuku told TimesLIVE the chain was planning "something special" for the happy couple once they had been found.

Meanwhile, several top brands have also pledged donations of money, petrol and drinks for the wedding and honeymoon.

Musician Zakes Bantwini gave his support, offering to perform at the wedding  for free. DJ Fresh offered to donate DJ equipment for the reception.

