KZN teaching graduate's painful confession: I am unemployed, broke and suffering

As the unemployment crisis worsens, South Africans this week rallied around a qualified KwaZulu-Natal teacher who said he had battled depression and suicidal thoughts because he wasn't able to get a job years after qualifying.

Sandile Nsibande took to Facebook to detail the struggles he had gone through to get his qualification, but stressed that he had gone through even worse struggles in his time of unemployment.

“My biggest fear from 2017 after my graduation was for my enemies and people who would be happy to see me suffer to learn that I am still unemployed, I am broke and I am suffering,” Nsibande wrote.

More than two years later, he was living through exactly that.

“It's been hard for me to get a job that I am qualified for. I have tried business space, got kicked out by lack of capital. I have tried looking for a job in other provinces, got stuck because of lack of money to cover job hunting costs. I tried network marketing but I was too broke to even ‘fake it, till you make it’. I have been in and out of call centres,” he said.

Nsibande’s story comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interview with CNBC Africa, where he defended his government’s record over the past two years, saying that they’ve done everything they could to create jobs.

“We've been creating jobs on a year-to-year basis but our job creation efforts have not kept up with the number of new entrances,” said Ramaphosa.

The unemployment rate had hit its highest level in 11 years — 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

According to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 6.7-million people were unemployed in the three months to September 30.