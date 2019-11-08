MEC Mazibuko condemns murder of Soweto woman and children

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko has condemned the murder of a woman and her two children, allegedly by her partner, in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the woman and her two children, aged 10 and 11, were reported missing by family members on November 1.

On Wednesday, community members handed over a 48-year-old man, who had allegedly disappeared at the same time as the woman and children.

Peters said he led police to an area of bush in Zondi, near Jabulani hostel, where the woman's body was found. At a second scene in Mofolo Park, the bodies of the children were found.

The man was arrested, charged with three counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.

“The gruesome killings of women and children have become a regular occurrence in our society and it should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The gruesome murder of these innocent souls is disheartening.

“The abuse and killing of women and children should never happen. Men are supposed to be protectors of women and children as well as providers in their families,” Mazibuko said.

In a separate incident, the body of a woman was found at a graveyard in Rosedale, Upington, in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Provincial police said it appeared that the 27-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Police believe a Niklaas van Wyk could assist them with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case is requested to contact Sergeant Jacobus Albertus Visagie of Rosedale detectives on 079 850 7790.