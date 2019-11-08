Nanny accused of killing Daveyton toddler abandons bid for bail

On Friday the Daveyton nanny alleged to have murdered the child she was hired to care for made a u-turn on her bid for bail.

Appearing in the Benoni magistrate’s court, Mannana Tsabane, who is alleged to have strangled and suffocated 19-month-old Langelihle Mnguni, said through her lawyer she no longer wished to be released on bail.

“My instructions are to abandon bail at this stage,” said lawyer Tebogo Maimela.

People in the packed court gallery shrieked with jubilation as Tsabane stood in the dock, facing the magistrate.

Earlier, court orderlies had to intervene ahead of the magistrate’s arrival in court as supporters of the grieving family hurled insults at Tsabane.

The accused sat in the dock, her arms folded while she listened to community members calling for her downfall and baying for her blood.

Last month, Tsabane told the family she and the toddler were attacked while they were left alone in the house.

She alleged the attackers had poisoned her and made off with the toddler.

However, the little boy was later found dead in the family's storeroom, seemingly disproving Tsabane’s version of what happened.

Tsabane was then arrested and charged for the crime. She faces a charge of murder and defeating the ends of the justice.

The case has been postponed to December 10.