South Africa

PODCAST | Pinetown unsolved serial murders: the River Strangler

True Crime South Africa

08 November 2019 - 15:15 By Nicole Engelbrecht

In 1995 a serial killer prowled the streets of Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. He would take the lives of two teenage girls and leave two other young women traumatised before seemingly disappearing into thin air. Dubbed the River Strangler for his choice of location for his horrendous crimes, this killer has managed to escape justice for almost 25 years despite the most highly qualified profilers and investigators doggedly working the case.

LISTEN TO THE STORY:

Two-and-a-half decades after Pinetown was terrorised by these horrific crimes, True Crime South Africa spoke to friends and acquaintances of the victims as well as former police officers who worked in the area at the time. Teenager Kim Bodington and Kate Willy had their lives cut short in the worst imaginable way, but their memories have lived on in the hearts of those who loved and knew them. In this episode, we seek to give them back their voices.

Serial murders are perhaps the most terrifying of crimes, but an unsolved serial murder is absolutely chilling. Serial killers do not stop killing unless they are arrested or killed themselves. Where did the River Strangler go, and is he still walking among us?

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Did Sedgefield’s 'hammer murderer' snatch a Norwegian tourist?

In this week’s Spotlight minisode, True Crime SA discusses the possibility that Sean Kelly is linked to Marie Ostbo's disappearance
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | The Shoelace Killer: A lifetime of murder

Wesley Julyan was 18 years old when, in 2003, he was convicted of murdering Kenneth van Aardt.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | South African accent led cops to murder suspect in Alaska

In September this year, Alaskan woman Kathleen Jo Henry went missing. Her remains would later be discovered dumped off a major highway that runs ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Broken-hearted mother’s fight for justice for her murdered daughter

In March 2005, Carol Thompson received the news that no mother should ever have to hear.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found 'bound with chains' during ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  4. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  5. What's the fuss about, dad? Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X