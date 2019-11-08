PODCAST | Pinetown unsolved serial murders: the River Strangler

Two-and-a-half decades after Pinetown was terrorised by these horrific crimes, True Crime South Africa spoke to friends and acquaintances of the victims as well as former police officers who worked in the area at the time. Teenager Kim Bodington and Kate Willy had their lives cut short in the worst imaginable way, but their memories have lived on in the hearts of those who loved and knew them. In this episode, we seek to give them back their voices.

Serial murders are perhaps the most terrifying of crimes, but an unsolved serial murder is absolutely chilling. Serial killers do not stop killing unless they are arrested or killed themselves. Where did the River Strangler go, and is he still walking among us?

