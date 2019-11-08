Police recover looted TVs, make arrests but highway still closed at De Doorns

Police have arrested seven people and recovered some of the big-screen television sets stolen in a looting spree, but the N1 highway at De Doorns remained closed due to protests on Friday.

Vehicles were pelted with stones and trucks carrying television sets and a shipment of spices were forced to a standstill on the highway in the Western Cape on Thursday.

The highway had to be closed in both directions because of safety concerns.

“Please be advised that so far seven people - a woman and six men - aged between 25 and 56 were arrested for theft. Police retrieved some of the stolen property and they are searching for more,” said police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

Videos posted on social media showed police officers marching out of houses with some of the stolen cargo, including smart television sets still in their boxes.