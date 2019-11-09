No load-shedding expected this weekend but system still 'vulnerable', Eskom warns

Although no load-shedding is expected this weekend, the system remains “extremely constrained and vulnerable” and any shift could lead to load-shedding at short notice, Eskom has warned.

It said that unplanned breakdowns were now above 10,500MW and given the need to continue to replenish emergency reserves, the probability of load-shedding remained, but would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

“We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at pumped storage schemes, could result in load-shedding at short notice.

“As communicated in the Summer Plan on September 4 2019, unplanned breakdowns above 9,500MW require the use of emergency resources at a high rate and they increase the probability of load-shedding if the supply constraints are sustained for a long duration,” the power utility said in a statement.

It said its technical teams were “working tirelessly” to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance and to replenish emergency reserves.

“A concerted collective effort to reduce demand can further help to lessen the level of load-shedding. And as such, we strongly urge customers to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly.”