South Africa

Emergency teams on high alert as storms threaten to batter KZN

10 November 2019 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
Heavy storms have been predicted for large parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Sunday. File photo
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been placed on high alert after a warning was issued on Sunday for possible thunderstorms and localised flooding in the province.

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the latest warning comes just two weeks after four people died in a lightning strike in Mkhuze, northern KZN. Hlomuka urged residents across the province to be cautious as bad weather still posed a serious danger to communities.

“Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation. We have full confidence in our teams' ability to provide the necessary support should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.

He said particular caution should be taken by motorists and pedestrians.

“Our province has lost many lives to lightning strikes and flooding and we are calling on pedestrians to ensure that they do not cross walkways or bridges that are prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to first seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning,” said Hlomuka.

