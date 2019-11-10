South Africa

Two dead in KZN taxi crash

10 November 2019 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE
Two people died in a collision between a taxi and a bakkie on Sunday morning.
Two people died in a collision between a taxi and a bakkie on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied

Two people died after being thrown from vehicles involved in a horror crash north of Durban on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that the incident took place shortly before 8am on the M27 between uMdloti and Waterloo.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a minibus taxi and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a head-on collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that two people in total were ejected from the car and taxi.

"Sadly the two occupants that were ejected were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," he said.

Several other people sustained various other injuries. They were stabilised and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said five people had died in the accident, based on initial information. The error has been corrected.

MORE

Five KZN municipal workers killed as taxi collides with sugarcane truck

KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka has conveyed his condolences to the families of five Jozini municipal workers who died in a car accident over the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Six dead as taxi rolls 1km down embankment near Durban

Six people are confirmed dead in a horror taxi crash in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban.
News
2 weeks ago

At least 21 dead in weekend carnage on SA roads

It has been a deadly weekend on South African roads, with at least 21 having been killed.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found 'bound with chains' during ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cricket SA, Pick n Pay join hunt for KFC proposal couple South Africa
  3. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  4. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa
  5. Teacher left bleeding after 'assault' by grade 4 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X