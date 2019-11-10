South Africa

Load-shedding could hit on Sunday as 'last resort' to prevent national blackout: Eskom

10 November 2019 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
Eskom said on Sunday there was no load-shedding scheduled, but that the power system was still under strain.
Image: Business Times

Eskom said on Sunday it would only implement load-shedding as a “last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout”.

In a statement, the embattled power utility said that no load-shedding was scheduled for Sunday, despite the power system being “constrained and vulnerable”.

Rotational power cuts kicked in between 10pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday, but have not been in place since.

“Some progress has been made in replenishing diesel for open-cycle gas turbines and improving water levels for pumped storage schemes. However, given that unplanned breakdowns are above 10,500MW, the probability of load-shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” Eskom said.

Information around the possibility of load-shedding for the week to come is expected to be announced on Monday.

