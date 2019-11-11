South Africa

Boks thrill Cape Town fans

11 November 2019 - 11:49 By Dan Meyer
Fans welcome the Springboks to Cape Town on November 11 2019.
Image: Dan Meyer

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato joined Pieter-Steph du Toit, Herschel Jantjies and Cheslin Kolbe at the city hall on Monday morning, as a cold blast came over Table Mountain.

“The boys look very tired. I think they have had enough of these tours,” joked Plato, quickly adding, “I want to thank you for what you've done. I've got three local boys next to me, who we are so proud of.” 

Kolbe said it was “amazing to be back here with the trophy”.

He said the “goal was to give back to the country and put smiles on faces. We are looking forward to getting home now”.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina awaits the Boks outside parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Du Toit honed in on the role-model aspect the team had achieved.

“We want young boys to go through the same systems we have and to give them champions’ mindsets. We put our individual goals on the back foot and put the team first.” 

Jantjies said: “At the beginning of the year I couldn't have imagined that it would end like this! I can’t wait for what the future holds. I invite you to please come to Kylemore [his home community]. I'm so happy that I've been able to put the place on the map and I love that community so much.”

Keeping it real, when asked about still driving around in his dinky Toyota Yaris, Du Toit quipped that it “might be time for an upgrade”.

When asked if the Stormers on the panel were excited to see big crowds at the proposed new home of Western Cape rugby, Cape Town Stadium, the mayor jumped in and said talks were ongoing to make the move from Newlands.

“I can’t confirm anything but that is the plan and the talks are progressing,” said Plato.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had a powerful message for fans: “Stop fighting, stop arguing, it's time to work together.

“We are surrounded by people of different races and just look how beautiful it is.”

