Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital

Hospital staff and patients came under attack in two separate incidents in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, with one patient stabbed to death in Ngcobo, while doctors were trying to save his life.

In Uitenhage, a Tyeks Security guard was hailed a hero for his vigilance, after he managed to foil a shooting at the town’s provincial hospital on Friday, reports HeraldLIVE.

The security guard, according to provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, managed to wrestle a gun from a man who had allegedly stolen it from a police officer at the state facility.

The man is suspected to be mentally ill, Kupelo said.